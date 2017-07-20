Nashville attempted murder suspect arrested in Memphis

Tommie Bowie II was arrested in Memphis on Thursday. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A man wanted by Metro police for attempted homicide was arrested by US Marshals in Memphis on Thursday.

Tommie Bowie II has outstanding warrants for attempted homicide and felon in possession of a weapon.

On July 9, police said Bowie physically assaulted his girlfriend during an argument and fired a shot at her, but missed.

Two days later, Bowie crashed his car on Briley Parkway after he spotted a police helicopter overhead. He was able to get away from police at that time.

US Marshals today arrested fugitive Tommie Bowie II in Memphis. Bowie wanted for attempted murder after firing shot @ girlfriend on July 9. pic.twitter.com/C1jPNWY60a — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 20, 2017

