Automotive repair owner claims Facebook page forced him out of business

An automotive repair owner claims online posts have destroyed his business and forced him to close this week.

The owner claims a closed group on Facebook page was created to target him. That page has grown in size to include various claims against the business.

"The damage to my business, my family, has already been done in the community," said Jonathan Schmitt.

Schmitt's A+ Automotive Repair in Old Hickory is what supports his family with four children, a fifth on the way.

"It was definitely something I was going to leave for my children to run," he said.

On Tuesday, Schmitt closed the doors for good.

"It's disgusting for any business," he said. "It's definitely damaging. It's misleading to a lot of people."

What Schmitt's referring to is a closed group on Facebook, Public Service Announcements for A+ Automotive a.k.a Jonathan Schmitt.

The page was started by David Deckard last year and has grown to include more than 1,000 members.

Posts on the page accuse Schmitt's business of dishonesty, not carrying insurance and bouncing checks.

"There's no proof to support any of it," Schmitt said. "The vast majority of people have not been in my facility."

Schmitt said the page grew through Facebook invites and shares on pages like Hip Mt. Juliet.

"Now, we're lucky to get one or two cars a week," he said.

Speaking from Blackburn Firm Office, Schmitt said he filed a lawsuit against Deckard earlier this year. He's seeking $12 million in damages.

"Back in December, I think, we possibly got $2,000 for the whole month of income," he said. "That's from $100,000 plus a month."

The history is, Schmitt bought a towing company from Deckard in 2013. Deckard has claimed breach of contract, saying he hasn't received monthly payments. Schmitt argues that's because he's filed chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"Chapter 11, you're told not to pay any creditors whatsoever," Schmitt said.

Deckard and attorney Chris Beauchamp declined to appear on camera for this story. Beauchamp did, however, tell News 4 he's going through that closed Facebook page and sizing up the validity of complaints being made outside of his client. Beauchamp feels several people would have legitimate lawsuits through the consumer protection act.

Schmitt said he has no idea what he'll do next, two days after he shut down his family's business.

"It was a decision that was basically forced upon us," he said. "We were up to 20 employees. Now, we're down to three including myself. It can have a huge impact on somebody's life and business. Not being able to pay the bills will be very, very devastating."

