Davidson Co. Judge Randall Wyatt announces retirement

Criminal Court Judge Randall Wyatt is retiring after serving Davidson County residents for four decades.

Judge Wyatt will step down from the bench he has served since 1982.

Wyatt began his career as a Metro police officer, then a special agent with the TBI.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk issued the following statement concerning Wyatt’s retirement:

Davidson County has been blessed to have Judge Randall Wyatt serve our community as a police officer, assistant district attorney, and judge. Throughout his career, Judge Wyatt has personified integrity, character, and compassion. His legacy will remain unmatched for years to come, and all members of the judicial system should work to emulate Judge Wyatt’s high standards. The District Attorney’s Office is grateful for his leadership, guidance, and fairness. We wish him the very best in his retirement.

