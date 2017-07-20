Mount Juliet football player featured on ESPN - WSMV Channel 4

Mount Juliet football player featured on ESPN

Jalen Sowell produced a segment for ESPN. (Photo: ESPN) Jalen Sowell produced a segment for ESPN. (Photo: ESPN)
A Mount Juliet High School student was featured Wednesday night on ESPN’s “My Wish” series.

Jalan Sowell was a standout on Mount Juliet’s football team until a pulmonary condition sidelined him.

ESPN and the Make-a-Wish Foundation teamed up to give Sowell a wish – to produce his own ESPN segment.

Sowell’s teammates had a watch party at the school on Thursday morning to watch Sowell’s piece and see him interviewed on ESPN.

“Make-a-Wish says you get something, an opportunity to do something,” said Mount Juliet head football coach Trey Perry. “Most people would say ‘Let’s go meet a celebrity, let’s go meat a sports star,’ but Jalan chose to highlight his program, his story, his team, and I think that’s awesome.”

Jeramiah Birdsong was one of Sowell’s teammates interviewed for the ESPN package.

“I thought it was great. I thought it was really good because I was there for the construction of some of it,” said Birdsong. “Just seeing all the pieces come together, I know Jalan had a big part of it. It was just really cool to his vision of what it should be.”

Sowell will work as a student coach for the team this season. He hopes to pursue a career in coaching.

