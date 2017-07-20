Drowning reported in Lawrence County WMA - WSMV Channel 4

Drowning reported in Lawrence County WMA

Posted:
LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) -

Officials are on the scene of a drowning the in the Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokesman confirmed the drowning occurred near Laurel Hill Lake Road.

Officials did not release additional information on the victim.

Check back to News 4 and WSMV.com for updates.

