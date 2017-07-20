Montgomery Co. deputy, K9 involved in 3-car collision - WSMV Channel 4

Montgomery Co. deputy, K9 involved in 3-car collision

Deputy Eric Trout suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Eric Trout suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
Fuse was cleared by a veterinarian. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Fuse was cleared by a veterinarian. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
Two other people involved in the crash were treated at the scene. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Two other people involved in the crash were treated at the scene. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
A Montgomery County deputy and his K9 were injured in a three-car collision in Clarksville on Wednesday.

Deputy Eric Trout, 37, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

His K9 Fuse was taken to an animal hospital and cleared by a veterinarian.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Riverside Drive and North Second Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Two people in the other cars were treated at the scene.

