Montgomery Co. deputy injured in 3-car collision

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Montgomery County deputy was injured in a three-car collision in Clarksville on Wednesday.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be serious.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Riverside Drive and North Second Street.

Two people in the other cars were treated at the scene.

