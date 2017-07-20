Woman arrested for alleged role in robbery that led to fatal Madison shooting

Woman arrested for alleged role in robbery that led to shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Molena Holt (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Molena Holt (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Randall Caradine (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Randall Caradine (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A woman has been arrested for her alleged role in a robbery at an apartment complex in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 26-year-old Molena Holt asked the victim to drive her to Springfield so she could pay off a drug debt.

Holt reportedly asked the victim, 72-year-old Robert Johnson, to first stop at the Madison Manor Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard so she could pick up some clothes.

When she got out of the car, 46-year-old Randall Caradine and another man held Johnson at gunpoint and demanded money.

Police said Johnson got a handgun out of his pocket and shot Caradine.

The second man, who remains unidentified, drove Caradine to a nearby business and told employees to call 911. He then got Caradine out of the car and drove off. Caradine was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

Holt remains jailed on $100,000 bond. She has previous convictions for drug possession and prostitution.

Police have not filed charges against Johnson at this time.

