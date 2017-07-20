Metro Police raiding businesses involved with prostitution, money laundering

Metro Police are conducting a raid at three businesses that may be involved in prostitution and money laundering, News 4 has learned.

Police are executing search warrants at Shine Nails, 2828 Elm Hill Pike, Blue Sapphire Massage, 211 Donelson Pike, and Healing Arts Massage, located on Old Hickory Boulevard.

News 4 has learned that someone with the business has been housing women in a residence near Percy Priest Lake and bring them to work each day.

Shine Nails, 2828 Donelson Pike, now being raided as part of prostitution, money laundering, and human trafficking investigation. pic.twitter.com/6MM6A39nuJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 20, 2017

Blue Sapphire on Donelson Pike & Healing Arts Massage on Old Hickory Blvd also being raided. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 20, 2017

