Metro Police raiding businesses involved with prostitution, money laundering

Police raided Shine Nails in Donelson. (WSMV) Police raided Shine Nails in Donelson. (WSMV)
Metro Police are conducting a raid at three businesses that may be involved in prostitution and money laundering, News 4 has learned.

Police are executing search warrants at Shine Nails, 2828 Elm Hill Pike, Blue Sapphire Massage, 211 Donelson Pike, and Healing Arts Massage, located on Old Hickory Boulevard.

News 4 has learned that someone with the business has been housing women in a residence near Percy Priest Lake and bring them to work each day.

