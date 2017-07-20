3 Nashville businesses searched in prostitution raid - WSMV Channel 4

3 Nashville businesses searched in prostitution, money laundering raid

Police raided Shine Nails in Donelson. (WSMV) Police raided Shine Nails in Donelson. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Metro police have raided three businesses that they believe are involved in prostitution and human trafficking.

A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.

Officers searched Shine Nails on Elm Hill Pike on Thursday morning. They said when they walked into the store, they caught a man undressed in a back room with a female employee.

Investigators said they believe the owners were holding female employees for sex with clients and also had them doubling as nail technicians.

The investigation began in April after police received several complaints. Police conducted undercover operations and said they recorded prostitution activities on three separate occasions at the businesses.

Police say 57-year-old Loi Lam, 46-year-old Jie Allen, 27-year-old Ying Yang and a fourth woman, YoYo, are believed to be the operators of the businesses.

All four suspects were reportedly seen driving young Asian women in "provocative clothing" from two homes to the businesses.

Detectives also said they watched men enter Shine Nails on July 3 and stay for around an hour.

Investigators are also searching a home in Hermitage under Allen's name. The police department is placing a lien on the property.

Metro police say they are expecting additional charges to be filed as the investigation continues.

Below is the full list of businesses involved in the raids:

  • Shine Nails - 2828 Elm Hill Pike, Suite 107
  • Blue Sapphire - 211 Donelson Pike
  • Healing Arts Massage - 4820 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite B

