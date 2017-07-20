Heat advisory issued for most of Middle Tennessee

The heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday. (WSMV)

A heat advisory is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, until 7 p.m. Friday.

Dangerously hot and humid weather will bring temperatures to the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 106.

The hottest temperatures are expected to affect the areas along and west of Interstate 65.

The National Weather Service says the heat advisory could be expanded farther east and could also be extended through Saturday.

As of Thursday morning, the counties included in this list are:

Cheatham

Davidson

Dickson

Giles

Hickman

Houston

Humphreys

Lawrence

Lewis

Maury

Montgomery

Perry

Stewart

Williamson

Wayne

The very young, the elderly, those without air-conditioning and those who work outside will be the most at risk for heat-related illnesses.

Everyone is advised to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and to check on relatives and neighbors who are at risk.

Anyone who does not have air-conditioning at their home is urged to go to a relative's home, a library, a community center or a shopping facility.

Nashville's Office of Emergency Management will be handing out cold bottled waters to anyone who needs them from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Nashville Rescue Mission, Room In The Inn and the Metro Homelessness Commission are collecting water bottle donations.

If you see someone who could be suffering from a heat-related illness, call 911 for help.

