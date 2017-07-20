Famous Dave's After Church Country Roast Chicken

AFTER CHURCH COUNTRY ROAST CHICKEN

Courtesy Famous Dave's Backroads & Sidestreets by "Famous" Dave Anderson

ROAST CHICKEN SEASONING

½ C kosher salt

½ C paprika

½ C lemon pepper

½ C Mrs. Dash, original blend

ROAST CHICKEN

1 (6 pound) roasting chicken

2 (16 ounce) bottles Italian dressing

1 (8 ounce) bottle lemon juice

1/3 C Roast Chicken Seasoning

Mix ingredients for chicken seasoning. Store in a covered container. Place the chicken in a 2-gallon sealable plastic bag. Pour a mixture of the Italian dressing and lemon juice over chicken, turning to coat. Marinate in refrigerator for 3 hours, turning every 30 minutes. Remove chicken from bag and drain. Season generously with 1/3 C Roast Chicken Seasoning. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Arrange chicken on a rack in a baking pan. Tent loosely with foil Bake for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until a meat thermometer registers 170 to 180 degrees, removing the tent 20 minutes before the end of the baking process. Let stand for 10 minutes before carving!