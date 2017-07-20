Famous Dave's After Church Country Roast Chicken - WSMV Channel 4

Famous Dave's After Church Country Roast Chicken

AFTER CHURCH COUNTRY ROAST CHICKEN
Courtesy Famous Dave's Backroads & Sidestreets by "Famous" Dave Anderson

ROAST CHICKEN SEASONING
½ C kosher salt
½ C paprika
½ C lemon pepper
½ C Mrs. Dash, original blend

ROAST CHICKEN
1 (6 pound) roasting chicken
2 (16 ounce) bottles Italian dressing
1 (8 ounce) bottle lemon juice
1/3 C Roast Chicken Seasoning

Mix ingredients for chicken seasoning.  Store in a covered container.  Place the chicken in a 2-gallon sealable plastic bag.  Pour a mixture of the Italian dressing and lemon juice over chicken, turning to coat.  Marinate in refrigerator for 3 hours, turning every 30 minutes.  Remove chicken from bag and drain.  Season generously with 1/3 C Roast Chicken Seasoning.  Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Arrange chicken on a rack in a baking pan.  Tent loosely with foil  Bake for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until a meat thermometer registers 170 to 180 degrees, removing the tent 20 minutes before the end of the baking process.  Let stand for 10 minutes before carving!

