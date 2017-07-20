Topgolf Crush coming to Nissan Stadium this week

Topgolf is coming to Nashville, and the company is holding a special event to celebrate this week.

From Thursday through Sunday, golf fans can get a preview of what they have to offer at Topgolf Crush, which is being held at Nissan Stadium.

The event includes food, drinks, live music and a whole lot of golf.

The actual Topgolf facility will open this fall off Cowan Street in East Nashville.

General admission tickets are $65.

Click here for ticket information, the music lineup, the food truck lineup and more.

