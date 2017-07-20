Topgolf Crush coming to Nissan Stadium this week - WSMV Channel 4

Topgolf Crush coming to Nissan Stadium this week

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Topgolf is coming to Nashville, and the company is holding a special event to celebrate this week.

From Thursday through Sunday, golf fans can get a preview of what they have to offer at Topgolf Crush, which is being held at Nissan Stadium.

The event includes food, drinks, live music and a whole lot of golf.

The actual Topgolf facility will open this fall off Cowan Street in East Nashville.

General admission tickets are $65.

Click here for ticket information, the music lineup, the food truck lineup and more.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.