'Nashville' star Charles Esten celebrating music milestone

'Nashville' star Charles Esten celebrating music milestone

Charles Esten (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

"Nashville" star Charles Esten is celebrating a music milestone.

Esten is the first independent country artist to release an original single each week for a year.

On Wednesday night, Esten performed some of his 54 singles onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Later this week, Esten will head out with his "Nashville" castmates for their fourth "Nashville In Concert" tour. He says he loves interacting with his fans on the road.

"People come up to us and they tell us, for instance, the song 'The Life That's Good.'  They will tell us, 'We played that at our wedding,'" Esten said. "That's unbelievable. That's what the power of music is."

The "Nashville In Concert" tour runs from Sunday until Aug. 6.

Click here for more information about tickets.

