Foundation to honor ex-slave who aided Jack Daniel's history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A foundation will commemorate a former Tennessee slave who contributed to the history of Jack Daniel whiskey with a new museum, memorial park, book and college scholarships for his descendants.

A news release Wednesday says best-selling author Fawn Weaver has launched the Nearest Green Foundation, named for Nathan "Nearest" Green.

The release says Green was master distiller for whiskey operations for Dan Call in the mid-1800s in Lynchburg, Tennessee, where young Jack Daniel was trained in the business.

It says Call later handed the still to Daniel. Weaver found documents showing the Daniel and Green families worked together for decades.

Weaver and her husband bought the 313-acre Call farm where the original Jack Daniel's Distillery was located.

Weaver's idea for a book has grown into the Nearest Green Foundation.

