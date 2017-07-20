Jury hung on reckless homicide charge in Timothy Batts trial - WSMV Channel 4

Jury hung on reckless homicide charge in Timothy Batts trial

Timothy Batts testified in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV) Timothy Batts testified in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV)
Timea Lashay Batts was shot and killed last year. (Source: Family) Timea Lashay Batts was shot and killed last year. (Source: Family)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

After hours of deliberating, jurors were not able to agree on a verdict on the reckless homicide charge for Timothy Batts.

Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter inside their home last year.

Batts could be retried on the reckless homicide charge at a later time.

On Thursday, jurors found Batts guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and not guilty of tampering with evidence. He could face two to four years in prison on the weapon charge.

Jurors deliberated for about nine hours over the course of two days.

The jury had a lot to consider, especially after hearing Batts' side of the story when he took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.

Batts initially lied to police about what happened, claiming he didn't know who shot his daughter.

He later changed his story and admitted to shooting her because he thought she was an intruder. He said he happened to be holding a gun and it "just went off" when his daughter jumped out and scared him in the hallway.

Surveillance video captured by cameras Batts had set up inside his home show the moment he realized he shot his daughter and drove her to the hospital.

"We were both just crying, and I was apologizing so much and talking about how sorry I was, let her know, Timea, I didn't mean to do this, you know I would never do anything to hurt you," he said during his testimony on Wednesday.

Batts said he lied about what happened because he was a convicted felon and knew he'd be sent to jail and wouldn't be able to care for his daughter at the hospital.

"Who knows, if my daughter would have needed a body part or some blood, if I could have helped save her life. I would have wanted to be there to be that," said Batts during his testimony. "I wanted to be there for everything. No matter what happened, I wanted to be right there."

Batts was originally charged with initiating a false police report, but a judge threw out the charge on Wednesday because of a mistake in the wording of the indictment.

