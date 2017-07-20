Jury continuing deliberations in Timothy Batts trial

The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.

It was an emotional scene in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.

Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his 11-year-old daughter, Timea.

Timothy Batts testified in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV)

A Hendersonville father who is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter could soon learn his fate.

Jury deliberations will continue Thursday morning in the trial for Timothy Batts.

The jury left the courthouse after about three hours of deliberations on Wednesday.

Jurors have a lot to consider, especially after hearing Batts' side of the story when he took the stand in his own defense.

Batts is facing three charges, including reckless homicide. If he is found guilty on the reckless homicide charge, he could spend 12 years in prison.

On Wednesday, the judge threw out a felony charge of initiating a false police report because of a mistake in the wording of the indictment.

That charged stemmed from the lie Batts initially told police about what happened, saying he didn't know who shot his daughter, Timea, on the first day of school last year. He later changed his story, admitting he shot her because he thought she was an intruder.

Surveillance video captured by cameras Batts had set up inside his home show the moment he realized he shot his daughter and drove her to the hospital.

"We were both just crying, and I was apologizing so much and talking about how sorry I was, let her know, Timea, I didn't mean to do this, you know I would never do anything to hurt you," he said during his testimony on Wednesday.

The defense chalks this shooting up to a horrible mistake, while the state argues this was reckless.

Jury deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

