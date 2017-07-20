Former brewery location catches fire in East Nashville

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. (WSMV)

The building that used to house Fat Bottom Brewery caught fire early Thursday morning in East Nashville.

Police say a beam in the building on Main Street sparked the flames, which traveled down to some trash on the floor.

Crews have put out the small blaze. Officials say the building was being remodeled.

Investigators will return to the scene on Friday to determine the cause.

