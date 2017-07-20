Woman injured after train hits SUV in south Nashville

The wreck happened on Craighead Street just before midnight. (WSMV)

A woman barely walked away with her life after a train slammed into her SUV overnight.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Craighead Street and Oceanside Drive just before midnight Thursday.

The woman was able to walk to an ambulance and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Metro police said the driver's injuries are not critical.

It's not clear why the woman's vehicle was on the train tracks. She was the only one inside the SUV.

It's not clear if the woman will be cited.

