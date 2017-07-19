Father, son injured in Lebanon suspect; suspect sought

Police say two people were shot in the leg in Lebanon on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hartsville pike around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the two men, a father and son, were shot in the leg after a fight in the front yard of the home. Both men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody in the shooting. Police have identified the primary suspect but he has not yet been arrested.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.