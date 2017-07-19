Father, son injured in Lebanon suspect; suspect sought - WSMV Channel 4

Father, son injured in Lebanon suspect; suspect sought

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Police say two people were shot in the leg in Lebanon on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hartsville pike around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the two men, a father and son, were shot in the leg after a fight in the front yard of the home. Both men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody in the shooting. Police have identified the primary suspect but he has not yet been arrested.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.