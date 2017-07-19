2 brothers accused of shooting father, son in Lebanon - WSMV Channel 4

2 brothers accused of shooting father, son in Lebanon

Dewight Neal Corley is charged with aggravated assault. (Source: Lebanon Police Department) Dewight Neal Corley is charged with aggravated assault. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)
Randall Corley, 26, is charged with aggravated assault. (Source: Lebanon Police Department) Randall Corley, 26, is charged with aggravated assault. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly shooting two men in Lebanon on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hartsville Pike around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the two victims, a father and son, were shot in the leg after a fight in the front yard of the home.

Leroy Moss, 55, and Joshua Moss, 30, have both been released from the hospital.

The suspected gunman, 27-year-old Dewight Corley, was arrested Thursday morning. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

His brother, 26-year-old Randall Corley, was arrested on Wednesday night shortly after the shooting. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

