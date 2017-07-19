2 brothers accused of shooting father, son in Lebanon

Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly shooting two men in Lebanon on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hartsville Pike around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the two victims, a father and son, were shot in the leg after a fight in the front yard of the home.

Leroy Moss, 55, and Joshua Moss, 30, have both been released from the hospital.

The suspected gunman, 27-year-old Dewight Corley, was arrested Thursday morning. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

His brother, 26-year-old Randall Corley, was arrested on Wednesday night shortly after the shooting. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

