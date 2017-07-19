At least 1 injured in Clifton Avenue shooting - WSMV Channel 4

At least 1 injured in Clifton Avenue shooting

Posted: Updated:
The scene on Clifton Avenue where at least one person was shot. (WSMV) The scene on Clifton Avenue where at least one person was shot. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A shooting on Clifton Avenue Wednesday night left at least one victim in critical condition.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Clifton Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple shots fired.

One victim was shot and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police said another victim from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a personal vehicle at TriStar Centennial Hospital in critical but stable condition. They have not confirmed if that person was injured in the Clifton Avenue incident.

The shooting is not believed to be random.

Officials said the suspect vehicle is a small, gray, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.