At least 1 injured in Clifton Avenue shooting

The scene on Clifton Avenue where at least one person was shot. (WSMV)

A shooting on Clifton Avenue Wednesday night left at least one victim in critical condition.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Clifton Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple shots fired.

One victim was shot and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police said another victim from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a personal vehicle at TriStar Centennial Hospital in critical but stable condition. They have not confirmed if that person was injured in the Clifton Avenue incident.

The shooting is not believed to be random.

Officials said the suspect vehicle is a small, gray, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

