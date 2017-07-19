TN governor's race could be priciest in state's history

It usually takes a deep wallet and plenty of backers to be elected to office. It’s no different in Tennessee.

A race that will impact every man, woman and child in the state promises to come with a hefty price tag.

Political analysts say it could be the most expensive race Tennessee has ever seen.

Campaign ads are already popping up online.

“In order to reach voters you have to be able to fund the electronic media,” said MTSU professor and News 4 political analyst Kent Syler.

Many who have thrown their hats in the race are already hard at work spending time and lots of money.

The top three money raisers so far are former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean with $1.7 million; Williamson County businessman Bill Lee with $2.5 million; and Knox County businessman Randy Boyd with $4.3 million, the most so far.

Those totals include both donations and the money the candidates themselves have already put in.

“There are already three candidates who are self-funders with very deep pockets,” Syler said.

It hasn't always been this way.

“It was a special time, but a different time,” Bill Shacklett said.

Shacklett, the owner of Shacklett’s Photography, remembers his father taking him to the town square for a big campaign announcement in 1966.

“It was very relationship-driven, pressing the flesh and getting to know the candidates,” he said.

There was a huge build up, and the event lasted three hours.

“Politics have changed dramatically because our lives have changed dramatically. It was truly a simpler time,” Syler said.

U.S. Congressman Diane Black is also considering a run. She is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, so that could boost the price of this race even higher.

