Driver killed in single-vehicle crash that shut down I-65

I-65 North was closed near I-440 because of the crash. (WSMV)

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 58-year-old Patrick Bateman was driving his Ford Explorer northbound on I-65 North just past the Interstate 440 ramp when he lost control and struck a guardrail.

Bateman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. The interstate was shut down for several hours while investigators were on the scene. It has since reopened.

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement, and toxicology testing will be conducted.

