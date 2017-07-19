Police data shows thefts, fights at local malls

There have been more than 100 theft calls at Opry Mills so far this year. (WSMV file photo)

Shoppers expect the experience to be fun, peaceful and safe. But at some Middle Tennessee malls, that isn’t always the case.

News 4 pulled crime statistics from Metro police to see just how many resources go toward responding to crime at local malls.

Opry Mills Mall stands out.

Opry Mills Drive and Opryland Drive are also listed as the top "high crime intersection" for the Hermitage Precinct.

In late March, two women were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a movie at Opry Mills. It was the second armed robbery there in a few months.

Opry Mills is listed as the fourth highest "hot address" for Hermitage Precinct.

This year alone at Opry Mills, there have been more than 110 calls to Metro police to report thefts, 22 calls for burglaries, and three calls about robberies. There have also been nine calls about fights.

Some young shoppers have taken to Twitter to post about the numerous brawls.

According to Metro police statistics, The Mall at Green Hills this year has had more than 32 theft calls, one burglary call, and two calls to report fights. Several other calls about burglaries and assaults were later dismissed by the caller.

News 4 was not able to obtain crime for CoolSprings Galleria from the Franklin Police Department by deadline, but the department said some of the data is on crimereports.com. The site showed that in the last six months at CoolSprings Galleria, there have been more than six theft calls, five property crime calls, and three calls to report assaults. The numbers from the police department should be higher, a spokesperson noted.

Metro police's spokesperson told News 4 the department has an "excellent" relationship with Opry Mills and that the mall is responsive to suggestions from the department.

Metro police said the mall employs some Metro officers to patrol the mall and will do so during the upcoming tax free weekend, where large crowds are expected. Metro police also plan to have their "sky cop" patrolling the area.

Opry Mills general manager Jad Murphy sent the following statement to News 4 in response to various questions about mall security:

Opry Mills is extending its hours for tax-free weekend, opening Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. We are prepared for the weekend’s influx of shoppers and have adjusted our center’s security in order to compensate for the increased traffic, crowds and our extended hours during this time. We have a strong working relationship with the Metro Police Department, specifically the Hermitage precinct. During our busier shopping times, such as tax-free weekend, we increase our security’s presence. For security reasons, we do not outline our security measures or procedures to the public. Our main priority is the safety and security of our shoppers and employees.

