Teen cancer patient invites doctor to perform with him on Ryman stage

Raymond Cruz, L, and Dr. Mark Stavas performed together at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday. (WSMV)

Sometimes a person does something so great in your life, a mere thank you doesn't seem to be enough.

A Centennial High teen knows that very well. His show of thanks is a special Music City story.

"I've never had a song hit me so hard," said 17-year-old Raymond Cruz, practicing a performance of Joshua Radin's Brand New Day in a studio at the Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy.

Even though the song is so personal, Cruz said it's somehow not right without Dr. Mark Stavas. Their bond through music didn't spark on a stage or in a studio. It happened at a hospital.

"I got diagnosed in January," said Cruz, speaking on his Ewing-like sarcoma. "I got a tumor wrapped in my nervous system close to my esophagus. We were really worried about it."

After learning about his stage IV cancer, what Cruz wanted was honesty. That's when at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he met his oncologist, Stavas.

"I caught him off guard because I looked him in the eye and I said, 'What are you worried about the most?'" Cruz said.

"I told him with this kind of cancer, we often can make it go away for awhile," Stavas said. "The question is, 'will it come back or not?'"

"I have full trust with Dr. Stavas," Cruz continued. "He would tell me if something bad was going to happen with my treatment."

"We're going to go forth together in full faith and honesty no matter what happens," Stavas added. "I think that's what hope really is."

It was Stavas who introduced Cruz to Brand New Day.

Rehearsals began as the Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy and Allegro Music Dance Academy worked together for a charity concert. The concert, Music City Harmonies for Hope, benefited various causes fighting cancer. Cruz was on the bill.

What that presented was a chance for Cruz to perform on a stage that's hallowed Nashville ground, Ryman Auditorium.

Cruz said there's only one way he could take that stage, if he could be joined by the man who helped him get there.

Cruz and Stavas performed on the Ryman stage Tuesday night, singing Brand New Day to a crowd standing and singing along.

"Me and Dr. Stavas got rid of this tumor in my body," Cruz said. " That song has been with me through my whole radiation. It's been my theme song almost. I'll never forget God gave me an angel to sing that song with."

