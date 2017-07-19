Carriage company cited for condition of horses following social media post

A Nashville carriage company must make some changes after being cited for the conditions of two horses Wednesday.

It came to the city’s attention after a social media post of the owner’s horse got traction.

Metro Animal Care and Control said the owner overworked an underweight horse and cited the owner for failure to provide veterinary care for a horse with a foot injury.

The owner, Melody Robinson told News 4 she has nothing to hide. Daisy Belle is underweight and Robinson knows it.

“As you can see right here, yeah, you can sort of see her ribs, and some people have mentioned her hips being gaunt,” said Robinson, who runs American Melody Carriages.

But Robinson said she’s doing what she can to put weight back on the 13-year-old white Percheron draft horse. Robinson said she has only had Daisy Belle for one week. The horse came from Texas and arrived to her underweight after the horse was treated for a tooth infection, she said.

“She’s on triple crown feeds. She gets twice the amount that most of the other horses get,” Robinson said.

Daisy Belle showed up on Facebook Monday after a concerned resident snapped a photo of the horse pulling a carriage in downtown Nashville. News 4 showed the photo to a local veterinarian.

“I can see two things that make me think overall the body condition is not ideal, and that’s the prominent hip bones and the ribs. You can see all the ribs,” said Dr. Marc Smith of Natchez Trace Veterinary Services.

Metro Animal Care and Control was called and arrived Wednesday to inspect for violations.

“Daisy is well within the weight limit to pull the carriage that she was pulling with the people that were on it,” Robinson said.

But animal workers didn’t think so – also finding a horse with a foot injury. Robinson said it’s a common one that she treated herself.

Billy Fields, director of Metro’s Transportation and Licensing Commission, oversees the carriage companies in Nashville. He said there are no previous complaints against Robinson’s American Melody Carriages or any company.

“There are a lot of people who don’t like the horses being on the street. But as far as the horses being mistreated or some sort of cruelty, it hasn’t been the case,” Fields said.

Robinson said there wasn’t a veterinarian present during the inspection to agree or disagree with the citations. Robinson said she’s working on getting her veterinarian to check the horses.

Metro Animal Care and Control will submit a report to the transportation and licensing commission and then follow up with the owner to make sure the horses are in good shape. Fields said there will likely be a meeting with the owner sometime in August.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.