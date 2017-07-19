Hendersonville aldermen questioned about attendance

Hendersonville's aldermen get paid $580 a month to represent their constituents.

News 4 has learned when it comes to meetings this year, Aldermen Matt Stamper, Angie Hedberg and Scott Sprouse have the lowest attendance rates, and their colleagues including the mayor have noticed.

"It's very noticeable when somebody's attendance is as low as this," said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary.

"They need to be there just like I am, just like the other people are," said Terry Waters, who represents Ward 6.

News 4 checked the records. So far this year, there have been 10 board meetings, four workshops and one public hearing.

According to city records, Sprouse has missed one board meeting, one workshop and one public hearing, giving him an 80 percent attendance rate, which he argues is pretty good.

"I've been in office for almost 17 years. There's been 375 meetings of the board of mayor and alderman. In that time, and of those 375, I've missed seven," Sprouse said.

As for Hedberg, she has missed three and a half board meetings, giving her a 77 percent attendance rate.

She sent a statement saying, "As a mom of two I try to be with my kids as much as I can. It can sometimes be difficult as an elected official."

Stamper has missed two board meetings, three workshops and a public hearing, giving him a 66 percent attendance rate.

Stamper said come tax season he has to work. He also said those workshops aren't mandatory, they don't vote and he doesn't think they're necessary.

"No, I haven't attended those. And an informational meeting like that where I can obtain the same information in another format, I don't feel like it's the best use of my time to attend those," Stamper said.

Sprouse, Stamper and Hedberg all said they're being picked on for political reasons.

"It's pretty hard not to see that the people being targeted are those who spoke out against the mayor and his agenda," Stamper said.

Mayor Clary said his concern is for the taxpayers, because when aldermen miss meetings, he said their constituents pay the price.

"If I'm paid to do a job, I'm going to do that job and I accept that pay. If I can't do a job, I need to let the people who voted for me know that," Clary said.

