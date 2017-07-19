Nashville songwriter gives all to Hall of Fame

A song that goes to No. 1 is the dream of so many in Nashville.

Legendary songwriter Bob McDill has lived that dream with 31 chart-topping hits.

McDill hasn’t played or performed in years, but the songs he wrote will live forever on the radio. And thanks to a generous donation, his whole career of hits is headed to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Country music fans sing along to Alan Jackson, then serenade with Alabama. They would never do either if not for McDill. He put the words and music in their mouths.

“I knew I wanted to do something in music pretty early, but I wasn’t sure what it was,” McDill said.

Songwriting is what stuck, and the hits just keep coming. McDill has written 31 No. 1 songs, each one a glorious thrill.

“Just hearing it the first time by some really good artist that’s made a beautiful record, that’s a thrill,” he said.

He’s now giving that history to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“I kept every scrap of paper for the last 30 to 40 years,” McDill said.

The hall of fame will receive the paper he scribbled his songs on and the guitar that brought them to life.

“Plus tapes, sheet music, pictures, publicity stuff,” McDill said. “This is where that stuff belongs.”

All of it had been kept in McDill’s basement. He hadn’t looked at it in years.

“I put it away when the song was done. That’s the last time I looked at it,” he said.

McDill is no longer writing, just listening.

“It was a beautiful ride, it really was,” McDill said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.