Police depts. outside Nashville try to keep up with growing population

The U.S. Census Bureau says 100 people are moving to Nashville and Middle Tennessee every day.

In the smaller, outlying communities, the growth is even greater. That means a lot more need for services like police and public safety.

Despite population growth by the thousands each year, communities like La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet are all reporting a drop in crime.

However, the number of calls officers are responding to are going up. That's why they're scrambling to hire new officers.

Sgt. Bill Timson has been with the La Vergne Police Department for more than 20 years.

"It's a challenge,” Timson said. “We’re working a lot of long, hard hours keeping people out there on the streets."

La Vergne is a community of 37,000 people, and growing each day.

“The calls for service have quadrupled over the years. We used to run one or two people a shift, and now if we're running six, we're short,” Timson said.

While calls for service are up, the crime rate has dropped in La Vergne.

Reported crimes are down by nearly 1,000 from January to June of 2017 compared to the same time frame last year.

La Vergne has 54 sworn officers, with two more being brought on this fall. Timson said the department is currently taking applications to bring on more officers and will continue to do so over the next year.

“The chief's plan and goal for us is to have two officers to 1,000 citizens. Right now, we're at 1.4 to 1,000,” Timson said.

In Lebanon, the population is at 34,000 people. That number is expected to grow by 8,000 over the next three years.

P.J. Hardy has been with the Lebanon Police Department since 2003. For at least the next two years, there's a plan in the budget to hire more officers.

“In the years I've been here, this is the first time I can recall we've put in the budget to hire five to six additional officers,” Hardy said.

Hardy knows even though his department isn't seeing more crime, they have far more people to protect.

“We’re going to keep up with the pace,” he said. “We're going to do whatever we need to do to make sure the city is covered.”

Hendersonville is in the process of hiring three new officers. They say the problem is by the time they're trained, the population has grown more and they need to hire more officers.

They'll be up to 113 officers in January. That's still 30 officers behind of where the department wants to be.

Mt. Juliet police added three officers this year. They too are reporting a drop in the crime rate by 20 percent, year to date. However, calls for service are up 13 percent.

