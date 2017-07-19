Deputy attacked by inmate at 100 Oaks released from hospital

Robertson County Deputy Josh Wiley was injured in the incident. (Source: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy who was critically injured after being attacked by an inmate at 100 Oaks last month has been released from the hospital.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Josh Wiley is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Wiley and his partner, Deputy Tomisha Jones, were transporting inmate Rodney Cole to the Vanderbilt clinic at 100 Oaks on June 28 when police said Cole attacked Wiley with a screwdriver.

Cole was then shot and killed by the deputies.

Wiley was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Jones was not injured in the shooting.

