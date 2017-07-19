Vanderbilt announces matchups with UNLV in 2019, 2023 - WSMV Channel 4

Vanderbilt announces matchups with UNLV in 2019, 2023

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt and UNLV have announced a home-and-home series that includes games in 2019 and 2023.

The first meeting between these two teams will take place at Vanderbilt on Oct. 12, 2019. UNLV will host Vanderbilt on Sept. 16, 2023.

UNLV and Vanderbilt have never faced each other before.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.