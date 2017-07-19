McMinnville man missing from assisted living facility located - WSMV Channel 4

McMinnville man missing from assisted living facility located

Posted: Updated:
Jack Miller has been missing from a McMinnville assisted living facility since 8 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo: McMinnville Police Department) Jack Miller has been missing from a McMinnville assisted living facility since 8 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo: McMinnville Police Department)

McMinnville police say a 76-year-old man who had been missing from an assisted living facility has been located.

Jack Miller walked away from the center around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the downtown area.

Police thanked everyone for their help in locating Miller.

