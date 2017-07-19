McMinnville man, 76, missing from assisted living facility

Jack Miller has been missing from a McMinnville assisted living facility since 8 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo: McMinnville Police Department)

McMinnville police are requesting help finding a 76-year-old man who has been missing from a downtown assisted living facility since Wednesday morning.

Police said Jack Miller walked away from the center around 8 a.m. in the downtown area wearing a plaid shirt, black jeans and shite shoes. Miller suffers from dementia and diabetes.

If you have information about Miller’s whereabouts, contact McMinnville police at 931-668-7000.

