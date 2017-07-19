Road worker injured after falling off steamroller - WSMV Channel 4

Road worker injured after falling off steamroller

GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Wilson County Road Commission worker was injured after an accident on Couchville Pike on Wednesday morning.

The worker was injured when he fell off a steamroller used for paving roads. The accident happened on Couchville Pike west of the intersection with McCrary Road, according to Steve Lynch, Wilson County assistant road superintendent.

Lynch said the employee, who has not been identified, did not lose consciousness during the accident.

Lynch said the worker was struck by both the front and back cylinders of the roller.

The worker was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

