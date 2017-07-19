Cashier held at gunpoint during Family Dollar robbery in north Nashville

The suspects were both wearing masks when they robbed the store. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police are working to identify two men who robbed the Family Dollar on Dickerson Pike on Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, the armed suspects held the cashier at gunpoint and demanded money around 10 p.m.

The robbers got away in a silver car, possibly a Honda Civic from the early 2000s.

The suspects were both wearing dark clothing and covered their faces with blue bandanas.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can also text information with the word "CASH" to 274637.

