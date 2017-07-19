TWRA receiving funding to help protect bats from fungus

New government funding announced this week will help Tennessee fight against a fungal disease that kills bats.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is providing $1 million in grants to 37 states to help prevent the spread of WNS, or white-nose syndrome, to help increase the survival rate of the affected species.

The fungus has spread to 33 states and five Canadian provinces.

Tennessee will be receiving $30,000 in funding, which will enable the TWRA to perform numerous tasks, including purchasing equipment to monitor the bats throughout the year.

