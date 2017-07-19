Snedeker withdraws from British Open with rib injury - WSMV Channel 4

Snedeker withdraws from British Open with rib injury

Brandt Snedeker hits a shot during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament on June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Brandt Snedeker hits a shot during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament on June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) - Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the British Open because of a rib injury.

The R&A did not disclose details of Snedeker's rib injury. He has had problems with it over the last few years.

Snedeker was replaced in the field by James Hahn.

Danny Lee also was at Royal Birkdale and becomes the next alternate if anyone else withdraws. Next in line would be Jim Furyk, though he is playing a PGA Tour event in Alabama this week. This is the first major for which Furyk did not qualify since 1995.

