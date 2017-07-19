Hendersonville alderman charged with second DUI

Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg was charged with her second DUI Tuesday evening.

A witness saw Hedberg traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, and contacted local authorities.

Three police officers made contact with Hedberg after she pulled into the Watkins School of Design. She poured out a beverage as she opened the car door.

The officers said the drink had an alcoholic smell. Additionally, officers found an open bottle of strawberry-rita malt beverages in the passenger seat, as well as four empty cans.

Hedberg told officers that she had "a little bit" to drink. She later confirmed she had three or four of the strawberry beverages. She also admitted to taking an antidepressant.

As of Wednesday morning, Hedberg is still a Hendersonville alderman.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.