FBI asking for help identifying person of interest in child sex crimes investigation

The FBI says this photo was taken in July 2014. (Source: FBI)

The FBI is asking for help identifying a man who is involved in an investigation into child sex crimes.

The man, who authorities are calling John Doe, is a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation case.

The agency has released images from July 2014, which is when the man was spotted with a child in Louisville, KY.

The man is described as being between 40 and 60 years old with grayish-brown hair.

At the time the photos were taken, he was wearing a bright lime green T-shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses and sneakers.

Charges have not been filed against the man at this time.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to leave a tip on the FBI website or call the FBI's tip hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

