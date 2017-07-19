2-year-old child found dead in car in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee toddler has died after being left in a vehicle overnight.

News outlets report the 2-year-old child was found dead Friday around 1:57 p.m. in Gatlinburg. Police believe the child had been in the car since Thursday night.

Gatlinburg Police Chief Randall Brackins says the child's parents were renting a house on the street where the child was found. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Gatlinburg police have launched an investigation. Brackins says the investigation is trying to determine why the child was left in the car.

Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn says his office will determine any charges following the police investigation and the arrival of lab results.

The child's identity and gender have not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.