State awarding grants to 2 applied technology schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam plans to visit two West Tennessee cities to award grants to a pair of Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions.

Haslam's office says in a news release that he is scheduled to visit the technology schools in Covington and Ripley on Wednesday.

The state is giving Community Development Block Grants to the colleges to develop new training programs and expand current ones. Dollar amounts for the grants were not immediately released.

The news release says the schools are "in communities with limited higher education options."

Haslam last month helped break ground at a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Winchester.

Tennessee adults without a higher education degree or certificate can attend the applied technology colleges tuition-free.

