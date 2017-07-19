Police looking for liquor store burglar in Nippers Corner area

The break-in happened overnight on Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a burglary at a liquor store in the Nippers Corner neighborhood.

The suspect broke through a glass door to get inside Vine Street Wine & Spirits on Old Hickory Boulevard overnight.

The owners are at the store working to determine all of what was taken but do say several bottles of liquor were stolen.

The crime was captured on the store's surveillance camera system.

The burglar had his face covered during the crime, which is making it hard for police to identify the man.

Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.