Trial continues for Sumner County man accused of killing daughter

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: WSMV file photo) Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: WSMV file photo)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Wednesday is day three of the Timothy Batts trial.

Many are wondering if the Hendersonville father will be taking the stand in his own defense.

Batts is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter, Timea, after she came home from school last August.

On Tuesday, jurors watched the heartbreaking surveillance video that shows Timea in her father's arms moments after she was shot.

Batts did not tell police about the shooting until hours aftewards.

Batts could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty of reckless homicide.

The state rested its case during the second day of the trial on Tuesday.

