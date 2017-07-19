Trial continues for Sumner County man accused of killing daughter

The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.

The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

It was an emotional scene in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.

It was an emotional scene in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: WSMV file photo)

Wednesday is day three of the Timothy Batts trial.

Many are wondering if the Hendersonville father will be taking the stand in his own defense.

Batts is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter, Timea, after she came home from school last August.

On Tuesday, jurors watched the heartbreaking surveillance video that shows Timea in her father's arms moments after she was shot.

Batts did not tell police about the shooting until hours aftewards.

Batts could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty of reckless homicide.

The state rested its case during the second day of the trial on Tuesday.

News 4 will have a live stream of the trial beginning at 9 a.m.

Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for updates from the courtroom.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.