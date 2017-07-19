The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

It was an emotional scene in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

Timothy Batts testifying in his own defense in day 3 of trial

Timea Lashay Batts was shot and killed last year. (Source: Family)

Timothy Batts took the stand on Wednesday morning. (WSMV)

The Hendersonville man who is on trial for allegedly killing his 11-year-old daughter has taken the stand.

Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting, which happened at his home last year.

Batts was also charged with filing a false report. This charged was dismissed by Judge Dee Gay on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, jurors watched the heartbreaking surveillance video that showed Timea in her father's arms moments after she was shot.

Batts did not tell police about the shooting until hours afterward.

Batts could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty of reckless homicide.

The state rested its case during the second day of the trial on Tuesday.

