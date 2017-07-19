Timothy Batts testifying in his own defense in day 3 of trial - WSMV Channel 4

Timothy Batts testifying in his own defense in day 3 of trial

Timothy Batts took the stand on Wednesday morning. (WSMV) Timothy Batts took the stand on Wednesday morning. (WSMV)
Timea Lashay Batts was shot and killed last year. (Source: Family) Timea Lashay Batts was shot and killed last year. (Source: Family)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

The Hendersonville man who is on trial for allegedly killing his 11-year-old daughter has taken the stand.

Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting, which happened at his home last year.

Batts was also charged with filing a false report. This charged was dismissed by Judge Dee Gay on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, jurors watched the heartbreaking surveillance video that showed Timea in her father's arms moments after she was shot.

Batts did not tell police about the shooting until hours afterward.

Batts could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty of reckless homicide.

The state rested its case during the second day of the trial on Tuesday.

