Timothy Batts testifies about shooting 11-year-old daughter

The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.

It was an emotional scene in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.

The Hendersonville man who is on trial for allegedly killing his 11-year-old daughter took the stand on Wednesday morning.

Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting, which happened inside their home last August.

During his time on the stand, Batts fielded questions from prosecutor Ray Whitley, who was trying to prove Batts was acting recklessly when he fired his gun.

Batts was also charged with filing a false report, but this charge was dismissed by Judge Dee Gay on Wednesday morning because of the wording of the indictment. The document said Batts initiated a false report, when in fact he only made a false statement after being approached by police.

Initiating and making a false report are both against the law, but because Batts didn’t actually initiate the report, the judge said he had to throw that charge out.

Batts admittedly lied to police when they asked who shot Timea. Initially, he said he didn't know who shot her and that she showed up at the house with a gunshot wound.

Batts testified that the only reason he lied was because he knew he would be taken to jail because of his criminal history and would not be able to stay at the hospital with his daughter.

On Tuesday, jurors watched the heartbreaking surveillance video that showed Timea in her father's arms moments after she was shot.

Batts told jurors that he was sleeping when he was awakened by a startling noise. He grabbed his gun as he went out into the hallway, yelling out and asking if anyone was there. He said he knew there was someone inside the house and that he thought the person was an intruder.

That's when Timea jumped out in front of him, and he fired his gun, according to his testimony.

Batts then drove his daughter to the hospital. He said she was conscious and talking during the car ride.

It was at the hospital where Batts found out that Timea had died from her injuries.

"I was feeling like I just wanted to kill myself," said Batts about the moment he learned his daughter had died.

Batts could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty of reckless homicide. He is also facing three other charges.

The state and the defense have both rested their cases.

Jurors are taking their lunch break and will return to the courtroom at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

