Jury deliberations to resume Thursday in Timothy Batts trial

The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.

It was an emotional scene in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.

Closing arguments have ended and jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Timothy Batts, the Hendersonville man accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter.

Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting, which happened inside their home last August.

The jury decided Wednesday evening to end deliberations for the day. They will resume Thursday at 9 a.m.

Batts testified on Wednesday. During his time on the stand, he fielded questions from prosecutor Ray Whitley, who was trying to prove Batts was acting recklessly when he fired his gun.

Batts was also charged with filing a false report, but this charge was dismissed by Judge Dee Gay on Wednesday morning because of the wording of the indictment. The document said Batts initiated a false report, when in fact he only made a false statement after being approached by police.

Initiating and making a false report are both against the law, but because Batts didn’t actually initiate the report, the judge said he had to throw that charge out.

Batts admittedly lied to police when they asked who shot Timea. Initially, he said he didn't know who shot her and that she showed up at the house with a gunshot wound.

Batts testified that the only reason he lied was because he knew he would be taken to jail because of his criminal history and would not be able to stay at the hospital with his daughter.

On Tuesday, jurors watched the heartbreaking surveillance video that showed Timea in her father's arms moments after she was shot.

Batts told jurors that he was sleeping when he was awakened by a startling noise. He grabbed his gun as he went out into the hallway, yelling out and asking if anyone was there. He said he knew there was someone inside the house and that he thought the person was an intruder.

That's when Timea jumped out in front of him, and he fired his gun, according to his testimony.

"I hear a noise ... I wasn't in that deep of a sleep, so I jumped up, I'm like, 'Who's there? Who's in there?' ... and nobody's saying a word ... I didn't get up until I seen a shadow come across the door, so I knew somebody was in there, and I had just got there, so I'm thinking maybe somebody was already in the house, so that's when I jumped up and I grabbed the gun," Batts said. "As I'm making it through the hallway coming into the living room at the edge of the door, she jumped out from the side of the wall and said, 'roar,' as if to scare me, and the gun was in my hand, and it had just went off, and I realized it was Timea, and I was like, 'Timea, please tell me you not hit.'"

Batts then drove his daughter to the hospital. He said she was conscious and talking during the car ride.

It was at the hospital where Batts found out that Timea had died from her injuries.

"I was feeling like I just wanted to kill myself," said Batts about the moment he learned his daughter had died.

Batts could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty of reckless homicide. He is also facing three other charges.

The state and the defense have both rested their cases.

