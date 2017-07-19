Woman killed in crash involving semi on I-24 in Clarksville

The deadly crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

A deadly wreck backed up traffic for hours on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Exit 11 for TN 76 just before 10:30 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sherri Burks was trying to get around a semi that had slowed down in traffic when she failed to brake and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer. Authorities said Burks' vehicle went underneath the semi.

Burks, 21, was from Adams, TN.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 51-year-old Timothy Hodel, was not injured. The truck was hauling a trailer with alcohol.

