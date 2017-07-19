Woman killed in crash involving semi on I-24 in Clarksville - WSMV Channel 4

Woman killed in crash involving semi on I-24 in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:
The deadly crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The deadly crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A deadly wreck backed up traffic for hours on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Exit 11 for TN 76 just before 10:30 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sherri Burks was trying to get around a semi that had slowed down in traffic when she failed to brake and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer. Authorities said Burks' vehicle went underneath the semi.

Burks, 21, was from Adams, TN.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 51-year-old Timothy Hodel, was not injured. The truck was hauling a trailer with alcohol.

Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Woman killed in crash involving semi on I-24 in ClarksvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.