Driver killed in crash involving semi on I-24 in Montgomery Co. - WSMV Channel 4

Driver killed in crash involving semi on I-24 in Montgomery County

Posted: Updated:
The deadly crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The deadly crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A deadly wreck backed up traffic for hours on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Exit 11 for TN 76 just before 10:30 p.m.

An officer at the scene said one driver was killed in the wreck after hitting the back of a semi truck.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver killed in crash involving semi on I-24 in Montgomery CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.