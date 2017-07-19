Driver killed in crash involving semi on I-24 in Montgomery County

The deadly crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

A deadly wreck backed up traffic for hours on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Exit 11 for TN 76 just before 10:30 p.m.

An officer at the scene said one driver was killed in the wreck after hitting the back of a semi truck.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

