Outreach group works to help people help the homeless

Lindsey Krinks with Open Table Nashville gives a presentation on how best to help the homeless population. (WSMV)

When it comes to helping the homeless, many people in Nashville want to, but they just don’t know the best way to go about it.

Homeless outreach organization Open Table Nashville hosted a training event Tuesday evening. It was open to anyone who wants to help curb the problem in Nashville.

The training focused on “out in the field” skills, including how to talk to people on the streets – especially those who suffer from mental illness.

Organizers say as Nashville grows, so does the homeless population. And they need more boots on the ground.

“It’s not just delivering meals to people and showing up at one-time service events,” said Open Table Nashville’s Lauren Plummer. “Although those things are great, people are really interested in building the skills to help walk beside folks.”

Open Table Nashville hosts outreach training for the public every couple of months. For a full schedule of sessions, you can visit their website.

